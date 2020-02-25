Win gives Lady Warriors spot in playoffs

Midland University’s women’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with an explosive 95-70 win over Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Mount Marty College on Saturday at the Wikert Center.
The Warriors battled back from an early deficit and outscored the Lancers 63-31 in the second half to secure the victory on Senior Day and a spot in the GPAC Postseason Tournament.
Midland improved to 12-18 on the year with the win and an 8-14 mark in GPAC. Mount Marty fell to 13-16 overall and 7-15 in the league.
Midland will be the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament and will see a familiar foe in the No. 1 seed Concordia Bulldogs. The Warriors have fallen twice to the Bulldogs this season, but the most recent meeting was a tightly-contested game that saw Midland falling by a score of 75-68.
In the home finale on Saturday afternoon, the Warriors shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) from the field compared to 44.6 percent (25-of-56) for the Lancers. Midland held a 32-27 edge in rebounds and went 28-of-32 from the charity stripe. Four players recorded double-digit points with senior Amanda Hansen’s 22 points leading the charge. Junior Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje each contributed 15 points while sophomore Lexis Haase chipped in 11. Senior Maddie Meadows had six rebounds and a team-best three assists.
Midland trailed early in the opening quarter before layups from sophomore Peyton Wingert and Sullivan had the Warriors down 16-11 heading into the second frame. Gathje went to work in the second quarter with back-to-back layups to bring the score to 21-15 with seven minutes to go. Hansen took advantage of a Lancer foul to drop in a pair of free throws that had Midland down 24-19. Mount Marty countered each blow from the Warriors and maintained a 39-32 edge heading into intermission.
Threes from freshman Lexi Kraft and Hansen pulled the Warriors within two coming out of the break, and a layup from Sullivan tied the score at 44-44 with 6:23 on the clock. Mount Marty clung to a narrow lead over the next two minutes of play, but a Haase jumper gave Midland a 52-51 lead with 3:41 remaining in the quarter. An eight-point run by Midland extended the lead to 61-53 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter opened with a 12 point run to bring Midland’s lead to 73-55 with under seven minutes to go. The run featured points from four players with Wingert leading the charge with four points during the stretch. A steal by Kraft resulted in a Hansen layup to give the Warriors their largest lead of the afternoon at 79-59. The final minute of play saw senior Jada Simpson unloading for five points, and senior Shelby Bretschneider recording her first points at a Warriors to cap off the contest. The Bretschneider layup capped off a 34 point fourth quarter and brought the final score to 95-70.
Midland (12-18, 8-14 GPAC) will look to build off its second-half performance on Saturday to earn the program’s first GPAC Tournament win as the team will travel to take on the No. 1 seeded Concordia University Bulldogs. The quarterfinal matchup is slated for Wednesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at Walz Arena on the campus of Concordia University.