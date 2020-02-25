Win gives Lady Warriors spot in playoffs

Midland University’s women’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with an explosive 95-70 win over Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Mount Marty College on Saturday at the Wikert Center.

The Warriors battled back from an early deficit and outscored the Lancers 63-31 in the second half to secure the victory on Senior Day and a spot in the GPAC Postseason Tournament.

Midland improved to 12-18 on the year with the win and an 8-14 mark in GPAC. Mount Marty fell to 13-16 overall and 7-15 in the league.

Midland will be the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament and will see a familiar foe in the No. 1 seed Concordia Bulldogs. The Warriors have fallen twice to the Bulldogs this season, but the most recent meeting was a tightly-contested game that saw Midland falling by a score of 75-68.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the home finale on Saturday afternoon, the Warriors shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) from the field compared to 44.6 percent (25-of-56) for the Lancers. Midland held a 32-27 edge in rebounds and went 28-of-32 from the charity stripe. Four players recorded double-digit points with senior Amanda Hansen’s 22 points leading the charge. Junior Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje each contributed 15 points while sophomore Lexis Haase chipped in 11. Senior Maddie Meadows had six rebounds and a team-best three assists.