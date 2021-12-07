 Skip to main content
Wingert named GPAC Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_120821_Midland WBB_p1.jpg

Midland's Peyton Wingert looks to make a pass during a Warrior home game this season.

 Randy Speer, Fremont Tribune

Midland’s Peyton Wingert was selected as the GPAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played November 29–December 5.

Wingert averaged 22.5 points last week as the Warriors went 1-1 in conference play.

The senior from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, had 21 points in the first half against No. 22 Dordt as Midland rallied from a 10-point deficit for the upset victory at home.

She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

On the year, Wingert leads the Warriors in scoring, clocking in at 15.3 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

She also leads the team in minutes and has accounted for a third of Midland’s free throws, going 52 of 73 from the charity strip.

Midland plays its final home game of the calendar year Wednesday, hosting Hastings for a conference match-up. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

