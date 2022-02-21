Wingert reaches 1,000 career points in season finale

Midland senior Peyton Wingert surpassed 1,000 career points Saturday in the Warriors 90-72 loss to No. 9 Morningside.

During second quarter, Wingert became the newest member of the 1,000-point club. With just under a minute to go in the second, she scored points 999 and 1,000 with a layup to pull Midland within a dozen, 48-36.

The senior, who finished with a 26 point, 12 rebound double-double, tallied 516 points this season ranking 22nd nationally in total points scored.

The Mustangs opened up the game - which was delayed due to lack of officials - with a 21-0 run.

The Warriors put a halt to the run with six straight points, to make it 27-12 after ten minutes.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter with the offenses exploding for a combined 50 points as the Mustangs led 50-39 at the break.

Morningside came out firing after the break as they worked their way to a game-high lead of 31-points midway through the fourth quarter, 84-53. Midland finished the game on a 19-6 run to cut into the deficit.

Erin Prusa and Lexi Kraft each had nine points as the next highest scorers.

The 2021-22 season for the Warriors comes to a close with an 8-21 overall record and 4-18 in the GPAC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0