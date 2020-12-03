Wingert's, Sullivan's double-doubles lead Lady Warrior to fourth straight win

The Warriors knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to carry a 24-15 advantage into the second quarter.

Wingert kicked off the second quarter with another from beyond the arc, extending the lead to 27-15 with 8:55 to go.

The Tigers began to chip away at the Warrior lead, bringing the score to 30-21 before a jumper from Haase snapped the momentum. Doane attempted another comeback late in the quarter, but a six-point run by Midland put things out of reach as the Warriors held a 44-34 lead at the half.

The Warriors grew the lead the 16 points after a jumper from sophomore Lexi Kraft had the score at 52-36 with 8:13 on the clock in the third.

Doane chipped away again at the lead and a Tiger free throw brought the score to 56-48 with 4:51 to go. The teams traded points down the stretch as Midland’s lead remained in single-digits. The Warriors carried a 64-60 advantage into the final quarter of play.

Midland enjoyed a nine-point run to open the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 73-60. Doane would only stall the momentum as back-to-back threes from Haase and Sullivan had the Warriors up 79-62 with 6:17 on the clock. Sam Shepard dropped in a layup with three minutes to go, seeing Midland up 85-68.

Midland (8-1, 5-1 GPAC) is back in action on Saturday, December 5 as they host Great Plains Athletic Conference standings leader and No. 24-ranked Morningside College (5-1, 3-0 GPAC) for a 2:00 p.m. game inside Wikert Event Center.

