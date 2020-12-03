Wingert's, Sullivan's double-doubles lead Lady Warrior to fourth straight win

Midland University’s women’s basketball team extended the winning streak to four games after an 87-76 rout of Doane University in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) action on Wednesday night.
Midland improves to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC while Doane falls to 3-4 on the year and 1-3 in the league.
"It was important that we shot the three well, but I thought our transition game was the difference," said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. "We survived some third quarter trouble and took control in the fourth. Our depth makes us tough down the stretch and that held true tonight."
Midland shot 36.4 percent (28-of-77) from the field compared to 39.7 percent (27-of-68) for Doane.
The Warriors knocked down 14 three-pointers compared to just six for the Tigers. Doane held a 51-46 advantage in rebounds.
Junior Peyton Wingert paced the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Makenna Sullivan contributed 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Lexis Haase chipped in 16 points to go along with five rebounds.
Midland saw a 10-6 lead early in the contest with eight of those points coming by way of Wingert. Doane responded by knotting things up at 13-13 before a three from sophomore Emma Shepard put the Warriors back on top with four minutes to go.
The Warriors knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to carry a 24-15 advantage into the second quarter.
Wingert kicked off the second quarter with another from beyond the arc, extending the lead to 27-15 with 8:55 to go.
The Tigers began to chip away at the Warrior lead, bringing the score to 30-21 before a jumper from Haase snapped the momentum. Doane attempted another comeback late in the quarter, but a six-point run by Midland put things out of reach as the Warriors held a 44-34 lead at the half.
The Warriors grew the lead the 16 points after a jumper from sophomore Lexi Kraft had the score at 52-36 with 8:13 on the clock in the third.
Doane chipped away again at the lead and a Tiger free throw brought the score to 56-48 with 4:51 to go. The teams traded points down the stretch as Midland’s lead remained in single-digits. The Warriors carried a 64-60 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Midland enjoyed a nine-point run to open the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 73-60. Doane would only stall the momentum as back-to-back threes from Haase and Sullivan had the Warriors up 79-62 with 6:17 on the clock. Sam Shepard dropped in a layup with three minutes to go, seeing Midland up 85-68.
Midland (8-1, 5-1 GPAC) is back in action on Saturday, December 5 as they host Great Plains Athletic Conference standings leader and No. 24-ranked Morningside College (5-1, 3-0 GPAC) for a 2:00 p.m. game inside Wikert Event Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!