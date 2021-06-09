Wize tosses seven shutout frames in Moo win

Seven shutout innings from Alex Wize helped propel the Fremont Moo to their 11th straight victory in a 4-1 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday night at Moller Field.

Wize (1-0) threw seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out four.

"We are riding right now," Wize said in a postgame interview posted to the Moo's social media. "We are a well-oiled machine that's going to take a lot to stop."

Meanwhile, the Moo offense was opportunistic, jumping on Shane Scott in the bottom of the third. Drew Mize led off the inning by singling to right. The next batter, Dillon Sears, laid down a bunt and beat it out for a single.

A wild throw allowed Mize to score and sent Sears to second.

Tyler Push followed with an RBI double to left, scoring Sears to build the Fremont (11-1) lead to 2-0. Two batters later, Austin Callahan drove a single to center, scoring to Push to make it 3-0.

Fremont tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. With one out, Darien Morphew singled to right, extending his season-opening hitting streak to 12 games. With Callahan at the plate, Morphew stole second. Then Callahan lined a single through the right side, scoring Morphew and giving the Moo a 4-0 lead.