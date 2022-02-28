Women's flag drops conference opener

Midland women's flag football lost its conference opener 42-12 to Ottawa Saturday on the road.

Ottawa opened the contest with touchdowns on each of their first three possessions while forcing Midland into three straight punts. The big first quarter provided all the separation they would need, but they tacked on 14 more in the second to lead 34-0 at halftime.

After the break, Midland’s defense made its biggest play of the game as they intercepted Ottawa on their first drive. The Warriors took advantage of the turnover and scored their first touchdown of the season. Sade Ervin capped off the 35-yard drive with a one-yard run, making it 34-6 with 10:38 left in the quarter.

The Warriors’ defensive adjustments continued to show dividends as they halted the Braves’ next drive, forcing a punt. The ensuing Midland drive ended on a turnover on downs, and after an Ottawa possession ended on fourth down, the Warriors’ offense was ready to provide a spark.

Facing a 3rd-and-19 on their side of the field, Angel Ioane hit a streaking Allison Maulfair down the right sideline for a 59-yard touchdown.

With a 34-12 with 9:10 left in the contest, the Braves’ tightened up their defense and put an end to the Warriors’ scoring. Offensively, they added one last touchdown with 2:18 on the clock to close out their fourth win of the season, 41-12

Midland (0-4, 0-1 KCAC) will get another shot at Ottawa (2-0, 2-0 KCAC) in two weeks when they host the rematch in Fremont, Nebraska.

Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Heedum Field on March 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0