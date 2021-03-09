Women's flag football earns 1st win

Midland University’s women’s flag football program made history this weekend as they won their first games down in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Warriors opened their weekend with a 56-0 win over Xavier University. They finished their day with another shutout win, this time over Milligan University by a score of 54-0.

“I thought the team responded well after the games in Tampa,” said Midland coach Jaison Jones. “We made some changes to personnel and had a great day in New Orleans. The offense and defense are playing on a different level now. We have to build off that and continue to grow.”

Statistics were unavailable for the games hosted by Xavier University of Louisiana.

Midland (2-2) will look to build upon their first wins in program history when they travel to Salina, Kansas for pair of games on Sunday, March 21. They’ll play fellow KCAC schools Cottey College and Kansas Wesleyan.

