The Midland women's flag football team finished its season at the 2023 NAIA Flag Football Invitational Friday in Atlanta with the Warriors going 2-2 in the double elimination tournament.

Midland opened the tournament with a 31-6 win over Cottey College. The teams, which both compete in the KCAC, kicked off the tournament on Thursday morning.

Following the win over the Comets, Midland faced another familiar face in Ottawa University. The Braves held a 20-0 lead after two quarters as they went on to defeat the Warriors, 34-6, for the third time this season. The loss dropped MU into the bottom half of the bracket.

Playing in an elimination game to wrap up the first day, Midland faced Campbellsville. In the third meeting of the season with the Tigers, the Warriors came out on top like the previous two times, winning 32-0.

On Friday, Midland began its day with an early morning matchup against Webber International University. In the battle of the Warriors, Webber was able to rally back from a first-half deficit to win 20-14.

The loss ends Midland's season with a 15-7 overall record.