The Midland women's flag football team had their hearts broken in the Warriors home opener Wednesday as Kansas Wesleyan scored on the final play of the game to secure a 20-18 win over the home squad.

After nearly 18 minutes without a score, Midland was the first to find its way across the goal line. Mikaela Nunez found Casey Thompson for a three-yard passing touchdown with 6:34 to go in the first half. The ensuing one-point pass attempt failed left the Warriors leading 6-0.

Kansas Wesleyan matched the score on its next drive, scoring from four yards out to cap off a 13-play drive that took nearly the rest of the quarter.

The Warriors took possession with 41 seconds on the second-quarter clock. Their next drive resulted in the first and only turnover of the game as the Coyotes intercepted the ball with 30 seconds left. They threaten to add to their lead as they connected on a pass from 29 yards out but were stopped at the one-yard line on the final play of the half.

In the third, KWU got the ball to start the half but was unable to get past midfield.

Nunez found Thompson once again on the opening drive of the second half, this time from nine yards out. The Midland two-point try failed and they led 12-7 with 7:57 on the clock.

The Coyotes answered back on their next possession, using an 11-play drive to go back in front with a two-yard pass to go up14-12 with 3:26 to go in the third.

Each team’s defense stood tall on the next series for each team, leaving 2:38 on the fourth-quarter clock. The Warriors marched down the field to the seven-yard line with less than a minute to go. On a second-and-goal from the seven-yard line, Nunez took off down the home sideline. Before getting her flag pulled, she was able to flip the ball out to Jocelyn Lopez who used a screen from Thompson to sneak inside the pylon.

On the scoring play, KWU was whistled for an illegal contact penalty that MU elected to enforce at the start of the Coyotes’ next drive.

Up 18-12, Midland elected to go for the three-point try from the 20-yard line. The try was thwarted by the Coyotes, keeping their hopes alive with 36 seconds left in the game.

Facing 73 yards and just over 30 seconds, KWU took advantage of a soft zone from the Warriors. They were able to gain 10 yards on a first-down run, getting out of bounds to preserve time. A seven-yard pass gained the next zone and a new set of downs and then a 15-yard pass to a receiver crossing the field put them at the 38-yard line.

The Coyotes connected on a big 22-yard pass to get the ball down to the Midland 16, setting up one final play with six seconds left. KWU’s quarterback bought time in the pocket, avoiding the Warriors’ rush. As she rolled to her left, she found a receiver just over the goal line that hauled in a one-handed catch to win the game.

Midland (5-1) are slated to host Cottey (2-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m.