Women's hockey drops pair of one-goal games

The Midland women's hockey team dropped a pair of one-goal games to Minute State this weekend, falling 2-1 on Friday and 3-2 Saturday.

Minot State 2, Midland 1

Midland took a lead in the first period on a goal by Allison Rakowski at the 10:34 mark and held a 1-0 advantage into the intermission. The goal was assisted by Maggie Marcotte and Sky Thompson.

In the second, Minot State found the equalizer at the 2:50 mark and then moved ahead less than a minute later, scoring at the 3:35 mark. That proved to be enough as they thwarted the Warriors’ attack over the final 36-plus minutes.

Midland outshot the Beavers, 33-32, and had opportunities in the third but couldn’t edge one past the Minot State netminder.

Hannah Stone was saddled with the loss despite picking up 30 saves in net.

Minot State 3, Midland 2

In the weekend finale, Minot State lit the lamp three times through the first 31 minutes of action and then held on for the sweep as Midland’s offense got back two of the scores but failed to tie the game in the final period.