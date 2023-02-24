The No. 2 Midland women's hockey team opened postseason play with a 4-0 shutout of No. 13 Lindenwood in the quarterfinals of the Women's Midwest College Hockey tournament at the Maryville Hockey Center.

Ally Rakowski got the Warriors on the board in the first period, scoring an unassisted goal at the 2:52 mark. Ten minutes later, Rylee Martin expanded the lead as Midland scored on the power play following a high-sticking call against Lindenwood. Darbi Poole and Davanna Ditto assisted on the goal and that’s where things stood at the first intermission.

Coming out of the break, Midland found itself on the power play after a holding call at the end of the first. With fresh legs and a game plan, they netted their third goal of the game in the opening minute. Rakowski and Callie Maguire found Jenna Grosdidier for the score, putting the Warriors in control, 3-0.

Nearing the end of the period, Kayla Flanigan found the back of the net. With exactly two minutes to go in the period, Rakowski and Taylor Bell picked up the assists and Midland took the four-goal lead into the final intermission.

The third period was quiet in comparison to the first two. Neither team scored and both committed just one penalty as the outcome was pretty well decided after 40 minutes.

Hannah Stone earned the win in goal for the Warriors. She captured 24 saves and recorded the shutout.

Midland (24-5-4) will continue play in the WMCH Tournament on Friday with a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Minot State (21-9-2). Puck drop between the Warriors and Beavers is set for 4:45 p.m. on Friday evening. This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides this season with Midland owing a 3-1-2 advantage in the series.