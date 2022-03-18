Women's lax secures first win

The Midland women’s lacrosse team collected their first win of the season on the road against the University of Saint Mary on Thursday, 18-4.

The win improves the Warriors' record to 1-2 overall and in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC). The Spires dropped to 0-3 (KCAC) and 1-4 overall.

Midland came out swinging in the first quarter as Madilyn Edwards captured the first goal with less than two minutes off the clock.

The Warriors threw in another goal behind Christina Berkstresser for the score. They continued to assert their will as six different players scored goals in the first quarter while leaving the Spires scoreless (10-0) at the end of the quarter.

Goals continued to pour in during the second quarter as Midland built up their lead to 13-0 before Saint Mary’s broke through late before the halftime break.

The Warriors outscored the Spires 3-0 in the third to make it 16-1 with 15 minutes to play.

In the final period, Chloe Harrison added a pair of goals to keep them comfortably in the lead despite allowing three goals to the Spires.

Edwards, Harrison, and Masey Jay powered the offense with four goals apiece. Jewell Milliman added three goals.

In goal, Ashley Shelton allowed a season-low four goals and registered seven saves.

Midland (1-2) comes home for their first game at Heedum Field this season against Wisconsin-Eau Claire (6-0) on March 20. Game time is set for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

