The Midland women's tennis team toppled No. 3 seed Morningside in the GPAC tournament championship game Saturday 4-2 to claim it's second-straight tournament crown.

No. 1s Lainie Fanton and Ari Lumanog gave the Warriors the lead in the fight for the doubles point by defeating Emily Clotfelter and Jil Hellerforth 6-3 giving an advantage to the No. 1 seed. Kristina Khmelevskaia and Ivett Castenda at No. 2s teamed up once more for a 6-3 set victory over Delfina Stuzynska and Macy McDonald bringing their season record to 7-1 as a pair.

Senior Castaneda at No. 3 claimed the only win with ease over Clotfelter 6-1, 6-2 surging to 14 singles wins in 2023. Grace Felder continued her dominance in the No. 5 spot over McDonald, winning her 16th singles match of the season 7-5, 6-3.

The Mustangs answered with two wins at the No. 1 and No. 4 slots putting pressure on the champs to give up their spot on the podium. Senior Khmelevskaia at No. 2 stepped on the court against common foe Stuzynska winning in the first set 6-2 but dropping the second set 4-6 pushing the two opponents to the third. Kristina came in clutch calling game, set, and match with a 6-1 third set win to seal the team's triumph.

Midland will move on to the NAIA Women's Tennis National Championships scheduled for May 16-20. The championships will be held in Mobile, Alabama at the Mobile Tennis Center as all the first-round teams are set to start at 9:00 a.m. EST.