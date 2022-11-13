Women's wrestling places four in top five

The Midland women's wrestling team secured four top five finishes at the Waldorf Open to start the 2022-23 season.

Zoe Omura finished runner-up in the 101-pound division, going 3-1 as she won by pinfall over Ana Bradshaw (Unattached) in 1:27.

She blanked the next two opponents by tech fall (10-0) over Alanis Serrano-Rios (Waldorf) and Sage Beltran (Missouri Valley). Alyssa Quezaire (Missouri Baptist) would defeat Omura in the 1st place match by tech fall 12-0.

Esther Walker Quezaire in round one and lost by pinfall in 1:39.

She regrouped and won by tech fall 12-0 over Serrano-Rios then won by pinfall over Elle Vinson (Iowa Western CC) in 0:27 and tech fall 11-0 over Tracey Kessler (Missouri Valley).

Taking third place she won by decision (12-4) over Jalen Bets (Grand View).

Prethy Enriquez won her first two matches over Morgan Eggleston (Waldorf) by forfeit and Taylor Angle (Indian Hills) by pinfall in 5:27. She won by decision (10-5) over Mykenzie Clark (Missouri Valley) and by tech fall (11-0) over Madeline Santana (Missouri Valley).

Emily Paulino won her first two matches by decision (11-5) over Niah Smith (Waldorf) and by tech fall (12-1) over Malia Cook-Washington (Indian Hills). She won to get to the third-place match over Sabrina King (Indian Hills Community) by pinfall in 3:00. She pinned third place with a pinfall over Riley Rangel (Jamestown) in 1:53.

Other Warriors competing were: Serenity Durham Goree (2-2 at 116), Salem Scobee (1-2 at 116), Avery Thomason (1-2 at 130), Ashlee Palimoo (0-2 at 143), and Samantha Segura-Veliz (0-2 at 155).

Midland will be back in action next weekend in the Missouri Valley Open on November 18-19. The open will take place in Marshall, Missouri.