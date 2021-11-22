Women's wrestling places trio at Missouri Valley Open

Midland joined a large contingency of women’s wrestling teams this weekend as they took to the mats at the Missouri Valley Open.

The Warriors had three wrestlers earn placings with a 3rd-, 5th-, and 8th-place finish. As a team, they finished 12th.

At 101, Esther Walker earned a 5th-place finish going 4-2. She opened up with back-to-back tech fall wins (10-0 and 12-2) then won a 9-1 decision in her quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, she dropped a tough match to the eventual winner by fall. On the backside of the bracket, she fell again but bounced back with a win in her final bout of the open. She defeated Emma Cochran of Grand View by a 4-2 decision.

At 143, Midland had a pair of athletes earn placings in the field of 34. Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp finished 3rd while Ashlee Palimo’o earned 8th.

Estrella-Beauchamp went 5-1 with all of her victories coming via fall or tech fall. She won her first bouts by fall. The longest, lasting a mere 1:47. Her solo loss came in the seminal to the eventual winner. She rallied in the consolation with back-to-back victories. In the final match of the day, she pinned Marisol Nugent of North Carolina in 4:56.

Palimo’o went 4-3 for the tournament. She opened up with a 6-0 decision but fell in her second appearance on the mat. Faced with an early exit, she battled back with two pins. After moving on via an injury to her opponent, she suffered her second setback. In the bout for 8th, she lost via a fall to Kim Nunez of North Central.

Other Warriors in action were Zoe Omura, Avery Thomason, Emily Paulino, Brianna Munoz, Prethy Enriquez, Samantha Segura-Veliz, and Jasmin Ballesteros.

• Omura went 2-2 at 101

• Thomason went 0-2 at 123

• Paulino went 3-2 at 130

• Munoz went 0-2 at 130

• Enriquez went 1-2 at 130

• Segura-Veliz went 0-2 at 155

• Ballesteros went 1-2 at 170

Midland will be back in action after the Thanksgiving Break when they travel to Leavenworth, Kansas a pair of duals. They’ll face Hastings and St. Mary on Dec. 4.

