First State Bank Reserve reach state title game

The First State Bank Post 20 Reserve team advanced through the consolation bracket to reach the Reserve State Tournament West Division Championship game Monday night.

FSB started with a 15-3 five-inning win over Omaha Central then avenged their lone loss of the tournament with an 8-2 win over St. Pius X.

First State Bank (15-3-1) will play Elkhorn South at 1 p.m. and will need to beat the Storm twice, with the if-necessary game schedule for 3:30 p.m., to claim the West Division State Championship.

First State Bank 15, Omaha Central 3Central grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held First State Bank scoreless for the first two innings before the runs came in bunches.

Post 20 secured the lead for good with five runs in the top of the second on five hits – with three being doubles – and an error.

Central scratched across on run in response in the bottom of the third before First State Bank broke open the game with a nine-spot in the top of the fourth.

The first seven batters for First State Bank reached and scored in the inning for FSB. The Reserves added an insurance run in the fifth for good measure to set the final score at 15-3