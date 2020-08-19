Blum named for A.O Duer Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced their 2020 nominees for the top honors in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Midland University’s Theo Blum was among those submitted for annual awards given for student-athlete academic achievement awards.

“Each year I am continually amazed by the talent and accomplishments of the nominees for these awards,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “I have no doubt that the GPAC nominees again will be strong candidates at the national level. Naming these nominees is one of the most exciting things we do as a conference each year.”

Blum, a senior from Wahoo, Nebraska, was nominated for the A.O. Duer Scholarship Award. The award is named in honor of the NAIA’s former executive secretary who served the association for 26 years.

“Theo has shown through his hard work, infectious attitude, and discipline that great things can be achieved,” said Jeff Jamrog, Head Football Coach at Midland. “Because of this effort, Theo has accomplished great things here at Midland and is an outstanding role model He is one of the best young men that I have had the privilege of coaching in 31 years.”

Each year the award is given to a male and female student-athlete who has excelled in scholarship, character, and citizenship.

“During the past year I worked closely with Theo. From the Beginning he stood out in his attention to detail, his eagerness to achieve and his accountability,” said Midland Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Lawrence Chatters. “I watched up close as Theo generated ideas, delegated duties and strategically executed the Student Senate goals. All of this while competing at a high level on the football teams as a captain, completing numerous community service hours, working a job and maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

