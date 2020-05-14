Jennings tabbed as new FHS head football coach

From head coach of the freshman team all the way up to defensive coordinator, Lee Jennings has worn a lot of hats as part of the Fremont football program over the past 15 years.
Now, Jennings will be the man at the helm of the Tigers program FHS announced Thursday.
“Fremont High School is excited to hire a coach that has been such a hard working and loyal member of our coaching staff for the past 15 years,” Athletic Director Scott Anderson said. “His energy, enthusiasm and leadership abilities make him a great fit to lead the Fremont High football program into the future.”
Jennings replaces Seth McClain, who served as the head coach for nine years and is now the assistant principal at the high school.
“It’s not like a different circumstance where a coach took another job in another town or outside the community,” Jennings said. “I’ve been leaning on him quite a bit already with the new role that I am in.”
Jennings’ goals for the program build off the foundation in place with focuses on the players being good citizens, strong academic work and being competitive on the gridiron.
Not much will change schematically for the Tigers, who went 4-5 last season with Jennings continuing to call the defense.
“We aren’t going to making any wholesale changes,” Jennings said. “We’ve been an even front team and we are going to continue to run different variations off of that.”
There won’t be much changes on the offensive side of the ball either with assistant coach TonyWeinandt heading up the offense.
“We’ve got a staff that is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic,” Jennings said. “It’s a great combination of veteran coaches with young coaches and I think it’s going to be a really good staff.”
Jennings’ familiarity with the program will give him a leg up on most new coaches taking over programs this summer with workouts and summer camps up in the air due to the pandemic.
“Knowing the kids is a huge factor and the support from the kids themselves and the parents, the administration and obviously first and foremost my family, it’s been humbling to say the least,” Jennings said.
Fremont is also adding Chad Manning as the new co-head girls soccer coach.
Manning, who replaces Charlee Wiese, is the director of the Fremont Soccer Club Boys and girls U15-U19 program and is the coach for the boys U16 and U19 teams.
“Fremont High School is happy to welcome Mr. Manning to our athletic department staff,” Anderson said. “His connections and experiences with club soccer will be a great asset for our student-athletes.”
