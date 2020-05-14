Jennings tabbed as new FHS head football coach

Not much will change schematically for the Tigers, who went 4-5 last season with Jennings continuing to call the defense.

“We aren’t going to making any wholesale changes,” Jennings said. “We’ve been an even front team and we are going to continue to run different variations off of that.”

There won’t be much changes on the offensive side of the ball either with assistant coach TonyWeinandt heading up the offense.

“We’ve got a staff that is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic,” Jennings said. “It’s a great combination of veteran coaches with young coaches and I think it’s going to be a really good staff.”

Jennings’ familiarity with the program will give him a leg up on most new coaches taking over programs this summer with workouts and summer camps up in the air due to the pandemic.

“Knowing the kids is a huge factor and the support from the kids themselves and the parents, the administration and obviously first and foremost my family, it’s been humbling to say the least,” Jennings said.

Fremont is also adding Chad Manning as the new co-head girls soccer coach.