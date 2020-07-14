Lady Warriors Flag Football adds two from Florida

The Midland Women’s Flag Football team grew by two players Tuesday with the additions of Spencer Mauk and Allison Maulfair.
Mauk, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, and Maulfair, a transfer from State College of Florida, both attend Lakewood Ranch n Bradenton, Florida in high school and were apart of the program’s 2018 2A District 8 Championship. Flag football has been offered by the state of Florida since 2017.
“Spencer and I stayed in touch despite us going to different colleges our first year,” said Maulfair in a press release. “She was able to play for a club team at her college while the school I attended didn’t have a team. I stayed connected to the sport as I volunteered as a coach for our old high school.”
Maulfair, who goes by the nickname ‘Butters’, was a two-way athlete playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback and linebacker on defense. She was the MVP for her team in both 2017 and 2018 and earned All-Manatee County honors her senior season.
Mauk was a standout on both sides of the ball as well for Lakewood Ranch. She had a season high of 13 interceptions on defense her senior year and was a two-time All-Area honoree on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, she has played wide receiver, slot, center, and was the quarterback during her senior season.
Outside flag football, Spencer competed in lacrosse, softball, soccer, and basketball growing up. She was a member of the Team USA Deaf and Hard of Hearing basketball team where she won a bronze medal.
“I love being on the field and the work that’s involved in football,” Mauk said. “I have played multiple positions and will play wherever I’m needed the most. Out of all the sports I’ve played, I love football the most.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!