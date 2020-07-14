Lady Warriors Flag Football adds two from Florida

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland Women’s Flag Football team grew by two players Tuesday with the additions of Spencer Mauk and Allison Maulfair.

Mauk, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, and Maulfair, a transfer from State College of Florida, both attend Lakewood Ranch n Bradenton, Florida in high school and were apart of the program’s 2018 2A District 8 Championship. Flag football has been offered by the state of Florida since 2017.

“Spencer and I stayed in touch despite us going to different colleges our first year,” said Maulfair in a press release. “She was able to play for a club team at her college while the school I attended didn’t have a team. I stayed connected to the sport as I volunteered as a coach for our old high school.”

Maulfair, who goes by the nickname ‘Butters’, was a two-way athlete playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback and linebacker on defense. She was the MVP for her team in both 2017 and 2018 and earned All-Manatee County honors her senior season.

Mauk was a standout on both sides of the ball as well for Lakewood Ranch. She had a season high of 13 interceptions on defense her senior year and was a two-time All-Area honoree on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, she has played wide receiver, slot, center, and was the quarterback during her senior season.