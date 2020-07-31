NAIA pushes back football playoffs to Spring 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After an addition two days of deliberation, NAIA football joins the rest of the league’s fall sports in having its postseason pushed back until the spring.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted on Friday, July 31 to postpone the fall national football championship to spring 2021.

This decision came after the COP voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring.

This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.