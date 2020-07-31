You have permission to edit this article.
NAIA pushes back football playoffs to Spring 2021
NAIA pushes back football playoffs to Spring 2021

  Updated
Midland football

A host of Midland University defenders tackle Jake Dodge of Dordt during a game in 2018. The NAIA announced Friday that the football playoffs will join the rest of the 2020 fall sports in having its postseason in the spring of 2021.

 Brent Wasenius

After an addition two days of deliberation, NAIA football joins the rest of the league’s fall sports in having its postseason pushed back until the spring.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents voted on Friday, July 31 to postpone the fall national football championship to spring 2021.

This decision came after the COP voted earlier this week to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring.

This decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose.

“The decision regarding the football championship required additional attention since the sport often operates outside of the regular conference structure,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “The extra time allotted was to ensure that the COP representatives had adequate opportunity to gain feedback from their conference colleagues.”

The COP noted that the decision to move the football championship from the fall to spring is more inclusive for all NAIA member institutions, especially those schools that are restricted by local or state mandates from holding athletics competitions this fall.

“Moving the football championship to the spring was the right thing to do for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The decision also provides additional flexibility for our conferences and institutions to account for regional differences and plan their regular season accordingly.”

The Great Plains Athletic Conference’ has stated that it will be playing out its schedule in the fall.

The Heart of America Conference announced Friday that it too still plans to play in the fall.

