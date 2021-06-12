Sintek shuts down Trappers in 9-0 Moo win

Six shutout innings from Brody Sintek and plenty of offense was enough for the Fremont Moo to put away the Pierre Trappers 9-0 Friday night.

Sintek struck out 10 in six frames, scattering six hits and a pair of walks.

“I had my offspeed working early,” Sintek said. “I just worked fast ball in, got some jam shots, limited the extra base hits, limited the walks and got ahead early.”

The Moo got all the offense they’d need in the bottom of the first.

Back-to-back singles by Dairen Morphew and Peyton Leeper got the frame started.

In his first at-bat at Moller Field since last year, Luke White foreshadowed the postgame firework shot with a blast to right field, giving the Moo a 3-0 lead.

“When you have a three run first, I think it sets the tone for the rest of the night that the bats are going to be hot,” Sintek said.

Fremont’s offense cooled until the fourth. A two-out rally produced a pair of runs with Ryne Hays singling with the bases loaded to plate a run, followed by a Trapper error on the same play to bring in another run.

A solo shot by Braden Webb in the bottom of the sixth extended the Moo’s lead to 6-0.