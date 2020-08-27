Wahoo ready to defend Class C-1 crown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – The Wahoo Football team turned in one of the most dominant Class C-1 football seasons in the history of Nebraska high school football in 2019.

One of the best senior classes in school history overwhelmed all 13 of their opponents by an average of 43 points a game.

What was supposed to be a classic C-1 state championship game with perennial power Pierce turned into a one-sided affair dominated by the Warriors, ending in a 38-0 lopsided victory.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown and the Warriors will be tested in their defense of the C-1 title with just three starters returning on offense and only two coming back on defense.

“Graduation took a heavy toll on us. We graduated a lot of guys who started two or three years for us,” said Wahoo Coach Chad Fox.

Fox enters his 19th season at Wahoo and heads into the season with a stellar 129-53 record. He has led the Warriors to a 42-6 record the past four seasons.

Fox has been entrusted with the responsibility of replacing two-year starter Thomas Waido. Waido took an overwhelming majority of the snaps the past two seasons and the quarterback position remained unsettled heading into fall camp.