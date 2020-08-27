Wahoo ready to defend Class C-1 crown

WAHOO – The Wahoo Football team turned in one of the most dominant Class C-1 football seasons in the history of Nebraska high school football in 2019.
One of the best senior classes in school history overwhelmed all 13 of their opponents by an average of 43 points a game.
What was supposed to be a classic C-1 state championship game with perennial power Pierce turned into a one-sided affair dominated by the Warriors, ending in a 38-0 lopsided victory.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown and the Warriors will be tested in their defense of the C-1 title with just three starters returning on offense and only two coming back on defense.
“Graduation took a heavy toll on us. We graduated a lot of guys who started two or three years for us,” said Wahoo Coach Chad Fox.
Fox enters his 19th season at Wahoo and heads into the season with a stellar 129-53 record. He has led the Warriors to a 42-6 record the past four seasons.
Fox has been entrusted with the responsibility of replacing two-year starter Thomas Waido. Waido took an overwhelming majority of the snaps the past two seasons and the quarterback position remained unsettled heading into fall camp.
5-9 senior Tate Nelson has played the most varsity snaps for the Warriors, but he is being pushed for the job by 6-2 sophomore Owen Hancock.
Two offensive linemen return for the Warriors who started a season ago.
225-pound senior Brody Specht and 210-pound senior Justin Nuckolls have good size and agility and will anchor what is otherwise going to be an inexperienced offensive front.
Fox is high on 200-pound junior lineman Carson Lavaley and expects him have an impact on both sides of the ball this season.
170-pound junior I-back Colin Ludvik will be the lead back for Wahoo this season.
Ludvik rushed for 963 yards and nearly nine yards a carry last season while serving as a backup to two-time all-stater Trevin Luben.
“Colin is a pretty dynamic athlete. He has good speed and he can also pound it in between the tackles,” said Fox.
Juniors Gavin Pokorny and Curtis Swahn may also get some carries in the backfield this season.
The receiving corps is inexperienced with the exception of 175-pound senior Cooper Hancock. Hancock has started for two years and returns in 2020 after catching 29 balls last season.
155-pound junior Trent Hallowell is a good athlete and will figure into the starting line-up at receiver this season.
The Warrior defense returns just two starters off of last season’s team which allowed a total of 54 points in 13 contests.
One of the returning starters is an all-stater.
210-pound senior linebacker Grant Kolterman is back for the Warriors after piling up 118 tackles including 19 behind the line of scrimmage.
“Grant is a really good player. His instincts are off the charts. He is a guy that is always around the ball,” said Fox.
The only other returning starter on the defensive side of the ball is Hancock who finished with 30 tackles, three interceptions and forced a fumble from his safety spot.
“The biggest priority will be replacing six of our front seven from a dominant defense last season. It is going to be a challenge,” said Fox.
Pokorny (linebacker) and Lavaley (defensive end) will be asked to step into starting roles this season and have a chance to be difference makers.
The Warriors remain in Class C-1 this season and a remade schedule provides a chance to play different teams.
The Warriors will play Milford, Louisville and Malcolm this season, but it is the opening three games that will test the Warriors metal.
Wahoo will open the year with a home game against the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Aug. 28. Wahoo ended the Shamrocks season last year in the C-1 quarterfinals.
Adams Central and Boys Town will follow the contest with Columbus Scotus. AC finished 11-1 last season and Boys Town went 6-4 after advancing to the C-1 playoffs only to have their year ended abruptly by Wahoo in the opening round.
In this Series
2020 High School Football Preview
-
Updated
Bergan enters 2020 looking to reload its offense
-
Updated
Fremont senior class embracing leadership role
-
Updated
Koa McIntyre poised for breakout year at quarterback
- 14 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!