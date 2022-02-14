Warriors place 11 in final tune-up

With one week until the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championships, Midland University joined several conference schools competing in the Concordia Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors did well in their final tune-up with 11 top-ten finishes on the day.

On the track, Adrien Patigny and Cienna Womack excelled. Patigny ran a 22.14 in the men’s 200m to place 2nd. Womack ran back-to-back times 9.47 in the women’s 60m hurdles (prelims and finals) to earn 5th-place.

In the throwing events, Dylan Kucera won the men’s shot put and was runner-up in the weight throw. He bested the field in the shot by nearly two full meters with a best of 18.23m. In the weight, he had a best toss of 19.40m. Josh Lewis placed 6th in the shot put with a top throw of 14.79m.

Mark Mendoza earned a 5th-place finish in the men’s pole vault. He cleared 3.90m, tying his season-best.

In the triple jump, Jonah Martinez placed 8th with a leap of 12.14m.

The marquee event of the day for the Warriors was the men’s high jump. Four Midland jumpers placed in the top ten. Martinez was 9th with a height of 1.81m. Ty Cooley placed 5th with a clearance of 1.96m.

The top two spots went to the Warriors with Ross McMahon edging out Shandon Reitzell. Each of them cleared 2.07m but the judge’s decision went to McMahon who had fewer misses at the winning height.

McMahon moved into sole possession of seventh all-time in program history.

Midland will now turn its attention to the GPAC Championships. The Warrios will travel to Crete on Friday and Saturday with the meet being hosted by Doane University at Fuhrer Field House.

