Former Midland bowler places third at PBA event

Nick Pate made the most of his first television appearance in a Professional Bowlers Association event. Pate, a 2017 Midland University graduate and former Warrior bowler, placed third at the Go Bowling! PBA Indianapolis Open on February 29th at Royal Pin Woodland. It was the highest PBA showing for Pate, who has bowled in more than 50 PBA events since earning his card in 2018.

His successful run through the tournament has Pate believing bigger accomplishments may await him down the road. “Once you start to have some success on the tour, you begin to feel like you belong,” he said. “Now, I know what to expect in these situations. My mind is where I need it to be and I feel like I’m ready to win.”

Pate’s steady play throughout the event allowed him to post a 233 average through qualifying rounds as he earned the fourth seed for the televised stepladder format. That momentum carried into the opening round as he defeated Tom Smallwood 227-164. Pate then topped third-seeded Anthony Simonsen 226-213 to reach the semifinals, where he was defeated by Shawn Maldanado 246-230. Jesper Svensson upended Maldanado to earn the championship.

