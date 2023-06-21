Two Fremont boy’s golfers and one girl’s linkster competed this week at the 34th Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship on Monday and Tuesday, but all three were eliminated Tuesday.

Fremont sophomore Drake Hull had a stellar Monday, shooting a one-under par 71 on Monday during Stroke Play Qualifying, tying for third.

Fellow Tiger, junior Carson Vecera, was eliminated on Monday, logging a plus-11 over par score of 83, leaving him out of action on Tuesday.

Tuesday, in the round of 32, Hull was defeated by Grand Island junior Preston Vilai in dual play by one stroke.

Hull fell behind Vilai in the first four holes, hitting a birdie on hole one, but then logging bogeys on holes two, four and nine. Vilai’s one-shot lead after the first nine holes held up for the match, as both golfers made par for the back nine.

On the girl’s side of the tournament, Fremont sophomore Ansley Giesselmann progressed past Monday’s Stroke Play Qualifying, shooting an eight-over par 80 to leave her tied for sixth placed headed into Tuesday’s action.

In the dual match play of Tuesday, Giesselmann lost by two strokes to Elkhorn senior Isabelle Gutschewski.

Giesselman fell behind by five strokes after the initial nine holes and was unable to recover on the back nine despite cutting into Gutschewski’s lead.