Fremont Reserves win Elkhorn North Tournament

The Fremont First State Bank and Trust Legion Reserves baseball team won the Elkhorn North Tournament on Sunday.

Fremont defeated Elkhorn South 7-6 to win the title after disposing of Elkhorn North 8-5.

In the championship game, FSB plated six runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead and then held off South the rest of the way.

Logan Eggen pitched six innings for the win. He allowed nine hits and five earned runs while walking three and striking out seven.

Fremont loaded the bases with one out to in the third inning. Landon Schurman drove in two runs with a single to center to pull within 4-3. A hit batter drove in the tying run and then Matt Hartung cleared the bases with a double to left field.

Three straight singles to start the fourth brought South to within 7-6 but that was as close as they came the rest of the way.

Schurman and Hartung drove in three runs apiece. Lamson had three hits, all singles.

Diego Marez pitched a clean seventh inning for the save, striking out one.