Fremont Reserves win Elkhorn North Tournament

The Fremont First State Bank and Trust Legion Reserves baseball team won the Elkhorn North Tournament on Sunday.
Fremont defeated Elkhorn South 7-6 to win the title after disposing of Elkhorn North 8-5.
In the championship game, FSB plated six runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead and then held off South the rest of the way.
Logan Eggen pitched six innings for the win. He allowed nine hits and five earned runs while walking three and striking out seven.
Fremont loaded the bases with one out to in the third inning. Landon Schurman drove in two runs with a single to center to pull within 4-3. A hit batter drove in the tying run and then Matt Hartung cleared the bases with a double to left field.
Three straight singles to start the fourth brought South to within 7-6 but that was as close as they came the rest of the way.
Schurman and Hartung drove in three runs apiece. Lamson had three hits, all singles.
Diego Marez pitched a clean seventh inning for the save, striking out one.
South started hot scoring two in the first on a lead-off triple, two singles, and an error. Schurman's triple scored Lamson from first in the bottom of the inning.
A South inside the park home run pushed its lead to 4-1 in the second.
Elkhorn South 220 200 0 -- 6 9 2
FSB 106 000 x -- 7 7 1
Fremont 8, Elkhorn North 5
Fremont pounded out 12 hits to defeat Elkhorn North 8-5 in the Elkhorn North Tournament and reach the championship game.
Liam Schmidt's ground out in the top of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and later Lamson lined a two-run single to center to give FSB a comfortable 8-5 lead.
Hartung led with three hits and Schurman and Eggen added two apiece. Charlie Richmond, Nate Jones, Tyler Hawley, Lamson and Wesemann all ended with one hit. Schurman connected on the only extra-base hit for Fremont, a two-run double in the first inning.
Jones started on the mound for Fremont, allowing nine hits and two earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings. Lamson used just 10 pitches to record the last four outs in relief.
FSB 200 303 0 -- 8 12 2
Elkhorn North 031 010 0 -- 5 9 1
Fremont 13, Roncalli 3
Ten hits and seven Roncalli errors led to a 13-3 win in Saturday's tournament action.
Eggen needed with three hits while Hartung and Jones had two apiece. Richmond drove in three runs. Both of Hartung's hits were doubles. Eggen had a double and triple. Richmond and Schmidt had doubles and Jones added a triple.
Schmidt pitched all four innings for Fremont allowing just two hits and one earned run with no walks and six strikeouts.
FSBR 034 6xx x -- 13 10 3
RNCL 100 2xx x -- 3 2 7
Fremont 10, Lincoln Northeast 1
Wesemann, Eggen and Hartung kick-started the tournament for Fremont with three hits apiece in the opener. Jones, and Schurman added two hits apiece in the 10-1 win over Lincoln Northeast.
Richmond registered 13 strikeouts in six innings of work. He allowed just three hits and one earned run with three walks.
FSBR 011 323 X -- 10 15 0
LNCL 000 010 X -- 1 3 0