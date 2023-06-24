Fremont youth golfer Jackson Luebbe won on Friday the 12-13-year-old boys division of the 2023 Central Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament.

The victory propelled the local linkster into first place on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour. Luebbe has won five of the seven events he has participated in this season. He leads Lincoln golfer Leo Hong by 48.5 points.

Luebbe finished as the leader after round two on Friday, June 23, shooting a two-over-par 74 on Friday after a one-over-par 73 on Thursday. He won the age group by one shot over Elkhorn’s Grady Friedrichsen.

In the 16-year-old girls field, Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann tied for ninth place after the second round on Friday, with a total +21 over par score.

Giesselmann had a good day one on the links, hitting a +7 over par 79, but on Friday, faltered with a +14 over par 86.

After the event, Giesselmann is in 24th place in the girls 16-year-old division, having played in only two of the six events this season.

The tournament—hosted at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island—is part of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour.