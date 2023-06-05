Andy Sajevic rode a strong opening round all the way to the Fremont Golf Club Championship Sunday.

The rest of the field was playing catch-up after Sajevic fired a -9, 62 on the opening day of the tournament Saturday.

He tallied nine of his tournament leading 14 birdies on the opening day to stake out a four stroke lead over Luke Kluver.

Sajevic gave three strokes back to start Sunday’s round, doubling the opening hole and turning in a bogey on the second to shrink his lead down to a stroke.

Sajevic held the lead through the first nine, making the turn at -6 while Kluver sat at -5.

Kluver outpaced Sajevic in the birdie column through the first seven holes of the back nine—four to three—to move into a tie for the lead going into the final two holes.

After both pared the par-3 17th, Sajevic notched the tournament sealing birdie on the 18th.

It’s his second Fremont Invitational win after first winning the tournament in 2011.

In the senior division, Brian Csipkes and John Sajevic tied for the division title with both men carding even par for the tournament.

Gretna junior Beau Petersen won the juniors division at +3, 145.

Fremont’s own Jackson Luebbe finished sixth in the junior division, shooting +17, 159, for the tournament. He was followed by Boston Bojanski in seventh place at +19, 161.

