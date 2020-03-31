Area golf courses taking extra measures for safety

Golf is one of the few sports with social distancing naturally built. Try guarding someone in a game of pick up basketball from six feet away and you’d soon find yourself on the sidelines watching. On the links, it’s not unusual to only see your playing partners on your trek around the course.
In the wake of the coronavirus and measures implemented to slow its spread, area golf courses are doing what they can to provide a sports outlet safely.
“For us, golf is an outdoor sport. It’s easy to socially distance and people want to get out and get some exercise and there is no better place than a golf course to do it,” said Nathan Kalin, PGA Director of Golf at the Fremont Golf Club.
Measures include additional cleaning around the facilities, disinfecting all golf carts used, allowing 10 or fewer people inside the clubhouse, limiting food services and removing anything multiple people could touch throughout a round out on the course.
“We are just trying to eliminate as many touch points as we can when members come into the facility,” Kalin said.
At North Bend Golf Course, players will find something extra in the hole when they sink a putt.
“We’ve put in little foam noodles into the cup, so that the ball doesn’t drop all the way down and we’ve instructed groups just to leave the flag stick in, so they aren’t handling the flag stick at all,” said Tyler Kingston, head golf professional at the course.
The four inch segment of a pool noodle keeps the ball from falling all the way down into the cup, eliminating accidental contact with the side of the hole.
“It’ll drop into the hole an inch or so, so that you can see that you actually made that putt, but it doesn’t drop all the way down so it’s easy to grab and get out of there,” Kingston said.
For Valley Pines Country Club, the course has gone a step further by allowing only members to play.
“Normally, we are a semi-private club,” said Don Dravland, head golf professional at Valley Pines. “We allow member play and then public play with tee time restrictions, but right now a guest of a member can’t even use our practice facility.”
The practice facility also saw changes, with the course halving those available for use from 12 to six to allow the necessary distance apart while still allowing players to warm up or tune up their game.
Based on last year’s number, Dravland said that by allowing only members to play, the course has cut down people at the facility by a third.
With golf being one of the few sports available and more free time for the general public, nearly all the area courses are seeing an uptick of players venturing out for a round.
“We did 160 players (Sunday),” Kalin said. “We have our tee times spaced out every 15 minutes, they used to be eight minutes, but now they are 15, so people are really spaced out, but I think every tee time throughout the day was full.
“Even today it’s really busy. A lot of people are playing golf. They just want to get out, get out of their office, get out of the house, get away from the TV and whats going on nationally. We’ve definitely seen an uptick in business golf-wise since this has been going on.”
Dravland said the Pines saw 132 players hit the links Sunday and Kingston said North Bend “was slammed” with members and non-members alike.
“I think we are getting some people who are tired of being cooped up inside of the house all the time and are eager to get out and get some fresh air outside, which is pretty good for us,” Kingston said.
While the courses are seeing an uptick in usage, all three have had to make modifications to their league play and tournaments.
The two events scheduled at the Fremont Golf Club scheduled for this month will more than likely be postponed Kalin said, and added their league play and tournaments don’t begin until May.
“We will evaluate that as it gets closer if we need to push it back or get creative in how we conduct those with the CDC guidelines,” Kalin said.
The bulk of North Bend’s weekly leagues were set to begin this week, but have all been pushed back for the time being.
“All those have been pushed back two weeks, but that could change over the next week or so if things get worse or we deem it necessary to push it back even further,” Kingston said.
COVID-19 wiped clean the Pines calendar for April, with all events planned for the month postponed.
“I am already talking with outings that are scheduled in May and June and we are going to wait until the middle of April to make a decision, but I have a feeling that my May events could get postponed,” Dravland said.
