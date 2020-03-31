Area golf courses taking extra measures for safety

The four inch segment of a pool noodle keeps the ball from falling all the way down into the cup, eliminating accidental contact with the side of the hole.

“It’ll drop into the hole an inch or so, so that you can see that you actually made that putt, but it doesn’t drop all the way down so it’s easy to grab and get out of there,” Kingston said.

For Valley Pines Country Club, the course has gone a step further by allowing only members to play.

“Normally, we are a semi-private club,” said Don Dravland, head golf professional at Valley Pines. “We allow member play and then public play with tee time restrictions, but right now a guest of a member can’t even use our practice facility.”

The practice facility also saw changes, with the course halving those available for use from 12 to six to allow the necessary distance apart while still allowing players to warm up or tune up their game.

Based on last year’s number, Dravland said that by allowing only members to play, the course has cut down people at the facility by a third.

With golf being one of the few sports available and more free time for the general public, nearly all the area courses are seeing an uptick of players venturing out for a round.