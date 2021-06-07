Eric Peel captures Fremont Invitational title

Eric Peel was the lone golfer to shoot under par on both days of the 2021 Fremont Invitational, winning the tournament with a -6, 136.

Peel entered Sunday in a tie with David Easley after both carded opening round 67's.

Peel did most of his scoring on the first day of the tournament on the back nine, birdieing three of the final four holes to match Easley.

On Sunday, Peel was one-under after the first nine holes while Easley finished off the front side with three-straight birdies to get back to one-over for the day.

Back-to-back birdies on the backside gave Peel an early three-stroke cushion after the turn, which he rode out for the win.

Easley, who finished runner-up at -3, 139, erased boogies on No. 12 and 13 with birdies on 14 and 15, but couldn't make up any ground on Peel.

This is Peel's first Fremont Invitational title.

Andy Sajevic put together a -2, 69, on the final day to jump up to third in the standings. He was one-under on both sides with five birdies to three boogies.

The 2020 winner Nate Vontz shot a -1, 141, to finish fourth.