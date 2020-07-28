First State Bank hosts annual city championships

Fremont Golf Club hosted the 27th First State Bank City Championship on Tuesday.
The youngest golfers of the bunch, the boys and girls 8 and under divisions, played a three-hole tournament while 9-10 boys and girls divisions played a six-hole tournament and the rest of the field playing nine holes.
Brady Davis claimed the boys 15-18 division, carding a 37 in nine holes.
Drake Hull added another win to his busy summer with a 38 in the boys 13-14 division, shooting a 38 while Alexa Lute won the girls 13-14 division.
Ryan Brittenham denied Boston Bojanski back-to-back championships in the 11-12 division by a stroke, tallying a 42 to Bojanski’s 43.
Harper Kalin claimed the boys 9-10 division, which played a six-hole tournament, with a 29 while his brother, Henrik Kalin won the boys 8 and under division, which played a three-hole tournament, with a 15.
Allie Vrba won the girls 11-12 division with an 87. Elora Schneringer claimed the 9-10 girls division with a 39. Alison Paden took home the girls 8 and under division with a 26.
