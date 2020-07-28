First State Bank hosts annual city championships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Golf Club hosted the 27th First State Bank City Championship on Tuesday.

The youngest golfers of the bunch, the boys and girls 8 and under divisions, played a three-hole tournament while 9-10 boys and girls divisions played a six-hole tournament and the rest of the field playing nine holes.

Brady Davis claimed the boys 15-18 division, carding a 37 in nine holes.

Drake Hull added another win to his busy summer with a 38 in the boys 13-14 division, shooting a 38 while Alexa Lute won the girls 13-14 division.

Ryan Brittenham denied Boston Bojanski back-to-back championships in the 11-12 division by a stroke, tallying a 42 to Bojanski’s 43.

Harper Kalin claimed the boys 9-10 division, which played a six-hole tournament, with a 29 while his brother, Henrik Kalin won the boys 8 and under division, which played a three-hole tournament, with a 15.

Allie Vrba won the girls 11-12 division with an 87. Elora Schneringer claimed the 9-10 girls division with a 39. Alison Paden took home the girls 8 and under division with a 26.

