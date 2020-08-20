 Skip to main content
Fremont girls golf competes at first tournament
Fremont girls golf competes at first tournament

  Updated
FHS Tiger logo

The Fremont girls golf team started its season with a 10th place finish at the Papillion La Vista Invite Thursday at Miracle Hills.

The Lady Tigers combined for a team score of 446.

Alyssa Walters was Fremont’s top finisher, taking 34th with a round of 102. She carded the lone birdie of the day for the Lady Tigers, with a four on the par five tenth hole.

Emma Benson and Maggie Norris both shot a 110, finishing in a tie for 42nd.

Zoey Kallio ended the day with a 124 and Miriam Huss carded a 128.

