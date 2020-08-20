Fremont girls golf competes at first tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont girls golf team started its season with a 10th place finish at the Papillion La Vista Invite Thursday at Miracle Hills.

The Lady Tigers combined for a team score of 446.

Alyssa Walters was Fremont’s top finisher, taking 34th with a round of 102. She carded the lone birdie of the day for the Lady Tigers, with a four on the par five tenth hole.

Emma Benson and Maggie Norris both shot a 110, finishing in a tie for 42nd.

Zoey Kallio ended the day with a 124 and Miriam Huss carded a 128.

