Fremont Golf Club to host Nebraska Four-Ball Championship

One of the Nebraska Golf Association’s championship tournaments will be coming to Fremont.

The Fremont Golf Club will be the host its first Four-Ball Championship on Sept. 26-17.

Originally scheduled to be played at the Players Club in Omaha, the 19th edition of the tournament was moved to Fremont as part of a rescheduling of the first three championships.

The 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship, originally scheduled for June 1-3, has been moved to August 3-5. The championship will remain at The Country Club of Lincoln, and the early August date will still allow high school and college golfers to compete just prior to their fall season.

The 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship will remain at Norfolk Country Club, but will move to August 27-28. The championship was originally scheduled for June 4-5.

In addition, more changes have been made to the NGA competitions schedule, including the cancelling of the first three 2020 USGA qualifiers.

The U.S. Open Local Qualifier on May 4 at Beatrice Country Club was cancelled earlier this month with the postponement of the U.S Open.