John Sajevic bests field at U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier

John Sajevic will be joining the field for the U.S. Senior Amateur Open.

Sajevic bested the field of 16 golfers Monday at Fremont Golf Club with a -1, 70, to win the qualifying event by a stroke.

The Fremont-native started the day with one of his two boogies on the day before erasing it on par four sixth with a birdie.

Sajevic was even through the next six holes before his second birdie of the day put him one under though 13 holes. He followed it up with another birdie on 16 before a boogie on 17 settled his final tally at one-under.

He will join the field of 156 golfers at the County Club of Detroit for the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur Open beginning Aug. 28.

Runner-up Steve Samuelson was one-over after the front nine before a double boogie on hole 16 pushed him back over par, wiping out back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13.

A birdie on 17 settled the Fremont-native's score at even, one back of Sajevic and placing him as the first alternate.

Matthew Weresh of Des Moines, Iowa finished third at +1, 72.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0