Johnny Spellerberg wins 55th Nebraska Match Play championship

Johnny Spellerberg was the last man standing at the 55th edition of the Nebraska Match Play tournament, winning 2 and 1 over York’s Reed Malleck at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island Friday.

The former Bergan Knight became the third golfer from Fremont to conquer the Nebraska Match Play bracket.

He joins John Sajevic, who won two match play titles in 1989 and 1996, and Andy Sajevic, who won in 2013.

Leading by two holes going into the 17th, Spellerberg had a decision to make, play it safe or try to end the match there and then.

The par four had been set up all week to be tantalizingly short, measuring in at just 310 yards.

Both men took drivers out with Spellerberg finding the front left bunker and Malleck landing just short of the green.

Malleck had the first crack at the hole, sending his chip to the back fringe. Spellerberg’s chip from the sand was near perfect, landing five feet from the hole, hopping twice before slowing to a stop 18 inches shy of the hole.

Following the chip, Malleck conceded the hole and the match, giving Spellerberg the win.

The start of Friday’s 36 holes didn’t foreshadow Spellerberg hoisting the trophy.

Malleck came out of the gates hot, birdieing three of the first four holes to put Spellerberg at an early deficit. The York-native led by four after nine holes, but a string of three-straight birdies by Spellerberg to start the backside brought the match back to even by the 14th.

Malleck closed the first 18 holes of the day with back-to-back birdies, going into the lunch break up two holes.

Spellerberg’s deficit reached three holes again after Mallack birdied the first two holes of the second 18. He grinded his way back to even, picking up wins on the third and sixth and ninth holes of the front nine.

Spellerberg didn’t take the lead in the match until the 30th hole of the day, mustering a par on the par four 13th while Malleck took a bogey. He didn’t relinquish that lead, closing out the day alternating between pars and birdies.

He opened the tournament with a 2 and 1 win over Glenn Bills of Grand Island then knocked out Luke Gutschewski 4 and 2.

Thursday, Spellerberg beat 2019 champion Caleb Badura 1 up, then punched his ticket to the finals with a 2 and 1 win over Matthew Schaefer in the semifinals that afternoon.

With his match play title, Spellerberg becomes the fourth person to complete the junior and adult match play tournament sweep, joining Steve Friesen, Andy Sajevic and Alex Schaake as the only golfers to achieve the feat on the men's side.

