Junior golfs have day of success

Oakland’s Ian Lundquist remains in the hunt at the 31st Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship host by the Oakland Golf Club, defeating Will Mullin 5 and 4 to reach the quarterfinals.

The recent graduate started his day with a 6 and 5 win over Porter Topp in the round of 32.

Lundquist is the six seed in the tournament after shooting a +2, 74 in the qualifying round Tuesday.

He will face No. 3 seed Jake Kluver in the quarterfinals Thursday. Lundquist will tee off at 7:30 a.m. on hole one.

Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer reached the round of 32 by shooting a +5, 77, but lost in the first round 3 and 2.

Fremont’s Tyler Show missed the cut by one stroke to get into the match play portion of the tournament, carding a +8, 80.

Else where on the youth golf scene, Fremont’s Drake Hull picked up a win on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour, winning the 12-13 boys division at Shoreline Golf Course.

He shot a +10, 82, beating the field by five strokes.

He carded a 43 on the front side and came in on a 39, picking up a birdie on No. 10, a 455-yard par five.

