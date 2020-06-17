Junior golfs have day of success
View Comments

Junior golfs have day of success

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Junior golfs have day of success
Lincoln Journal Star files

Oakland’s Ian Lundquist remains in the hunt at the 31st Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship host by the Oakland Golf Club, defeating Will Mullin 5 and 4 to reach the quarterfinals.

The recent graduate started his day with a 6 and 5 win over Porter Topp in the round of 32.

Lundquist is the six seed in the tournament after shooting a +2, 74 in the qualifying round Tuesday.

He will face No. 3 seed Jake Kluver in the quarterfinals Thursday. Lundquist will tee off at 7:30 a.m. on hole one.

Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer reached the round of 32 by shooting a +5, 77, but lost in the first round 3 and 2.

Fremont’s Tyler Show missed the cut by one stroke to get into the match play portion of the tournament, carding a +8, 80.

Else where on the youth golf scene, Fremont’s Drake Hull picked up a win on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour, winning the 12-13 boys division at Shoreline Golf Course.

He shot a +10, 82, beating the field by five strokes.

He carded a 43 on the front side and came in on a 39, picking up a birdie on No. 10, a 455-yard par five.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryce Miller: PGA Tour, Jim Nantz eye opportunity as golf returns from layoff
Sports

Bryce Miller: PGA Tour, Jim Nantz eye opportunity as golf returns from layoff

Golf is poised to tinker and test, like a caffeinated scientist in a lab coat hustling from beaker to Bunsen burner. For five weeks, the PGA Tour will be played without fans because of lingering coronavirus concerns. Putts will fall amid the broader conversation of the Black Lives Matter movement. As the country navigates unprecedented times, golf sniffs opportunity. When the Tour shakes off ...

Watch Now: Related Video

'This is everyone vs. racism': A conversation with former Huskers Michael Rose Ivey & Damon Benning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News