Local golfers advance at Match Play Championship

The Fremont area and Midland University will be represented in the Nebraska Match Play Championship with Fremont High School alum Andy Sajevic and Warrior golfer Ryan Rogers making the cut after a 36 hole qualifier.
Sajevic will be the No. 6 seed after going one-under across the two days of qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln—only seven golfers finished the qualifying portion under par.
The FHS alum shot even par 72 in the first round, then shaved a stroke off on Wednesday to reach -1, 143.
Sajevic recovered on Tuesday from a +2 front side featuring a double bogey to secure the even par.
Wednesday’s round was much more even sailing with four birdies to three bogeys.
Sajevic was the 2013 Nebraska Match Play Champion, winning at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
He will face Patrick Clare in the opening round with a 9:20 a.m. tee time.
Rogers, a sophomore at Midland, advanced as the No. 18 seed, carding a +3, 147 for 36 holes. After shooting even par on Tuesday, Rogers added three strokes Wednesday for a 75.
He will tee off against Chris Kelly at 8:30 a.m.
Fremont High School graduate Garrett Goldsberry, now of Lincoln, just missed the cutline of +6, finishing at +7, 151.
The elder Sajevic also missed the cut at the Match Play Championship with the reigning Nebraska Amatuer Golfer of the Year John Sajevic finishing at +10.
John Sajevic was in the hunt after day one after a +1, 73, but missed the cut with a +9, 81 Wednesday.
The recent Fremont Golf Club champion John Spellerberg finished +10, shooting 79 on the opening day and 75 on the second day.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver leads the tournament and enters the match play portion of the event as the No. 1 seed after shooting -6, 138, with an opening round 68 followed up with a 70 on day two.
His opponent, A.J. Elgert, came out on top of an eight-man playoff for the 32nd spot.
Elgert, a former Kansas State Wildcat, created a mini Sunflower State showdown by winning the playoff to face Kluver, who is on the Kansas Jayhawks men’s golf team.
