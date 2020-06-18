Lundquist's match play run ends in quarterfinals

OAKLAND – Ian Lundquist’s quest to defend his hometown course at the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship ended Thursday as he lost 5 and 3 to Jake Kluver in the quarterfinals.
The 31st rendition of the tournament is being held at the Oakland Golf Club, a track that Lundquist has been playing since he was six. The tournament was originally schedule to be held in Grand Island, but was moved due to COVID-19.
“When I saw that happen, I was really excited and I knew that I could put some low numbers down,” Lundquist said. “That’s what I did and I’m glad to represent Oakland.”
Lundquist started the tournament by shooting a +2, 74 in the qualifying round Tuesday.
He followed that up with a 6 and 5 win in the opening round and a 5 and 4 win in the round of 16 Wednesday.
“I know this course like the back of my hand,” Lundquist said. “I know every shot here, so I feel like that was a big advantage for me. I know the greens, I know how fast they can get.”
Lundquist went down two strokes in the first three holes as Kluver put together birdies on the first and third hole.
“I kind of lost the putting there and didn’t have some shots drop and he went up two and just kind of fell apart on the back,” Lundquist said.
A birdie on six brought Lundquist back within a stroke before 45-minute rain delay put a pause on the action.
Kluver took the point back on the eight, then won hole 11, 14 and 15 to seal the match.
