Lundquist's match play run ends in quarterfinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND – Ian Lundquist’s quest to defend his hometown course at the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship ended Thursday as he lost 5 and 3 to Jake Kluver in the quarterfinals.

The 31st rendition of the tournament is being held at the Oakland Golf Club, a track that Lundquist has been playing since he was six. The tournament was originally schedule to be held in Grand Island, but was moved due to COVID-19.

“When I saw that happen, I was really excited and I knew that I could put some low numbers down,” Lundquist said. “That’s what I did and I’m glad to represent Oakland.”

Lundquist started the tournament by shooting a +2, 74 in the qualifying round Tuesday.

He followed that up with a 6 and 5 win in the opening round and a 5 and 4 win in the round of 16 Wednesday.

“I know this course like the back of my hand,” Lundquist said. “I know every shot here, so I feel like that was a big advantage for me. I know the greens, I know how fast they can get.”

Lundquist went down two strokes in the first three holes as Kluver put together birdies on the first and third hole.