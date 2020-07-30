Sajevic claims fourth Nebraska Amateur Championship

“It was eerie. ... I kind of thought, ‘OK, just keep your head down and keep making some pars and you’re going to be OK,’” said Sajevic, who’s from Omaha. “I got an update on maybe No. 15 or so, and that’s when I kind of figured out, OK, you’ve got a five-shot lead, you don’t necessarily need to go pin hunting. It was eerily similar.”

Sajevic led by as many as five shots after playing nearly flawless golf once again.

His only two bogeys in the final round came on the final two holes of the tournament. That capped off a week during which he made just six bogeys against nine birdies to go with 57 pars over the 72-hole event. Sajevic’s 1-over 72 Thursday was his only over-par round of the week.

His final round featured 15 pars and a birdie at the par-5 seventh hole as the other contenders fell away.

Freeman, a former Husker golfer who gave professional golf a try before regaining his amateur status earlier this summer, held the lead through 54 holes. But a stretch of three consecutive bogeys beginning at No. 4, and a double bogey at No. 9, left him playing for second.