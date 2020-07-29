Sajevic falls back one spot at Nebraska Amateur Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nate Vontz took off, and Calvin Freeman took the lead at the Nebraska Amateur Championship.

Freeman’s 4-under 67 Wednesday at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha dropped him to 5-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Fremont’s Andy Sajevic heading into Thursday’s final round.

Sajevic carded his best round of the tournament, a two-under 69, going the first 14 holes without a boogie before sandwhiching a birdie on 16 inbetween his two boogies of the day at 15 and 17.

Sajevic will be in the final pairing Thursday and will tee off at 11:39 a.m.

Freeman, a former Husker, had the second-lowest round of the day to pass Sajevic as he seeks his first Nebraska Amateur title. Sajevic is a three-time champion in the event.

Vontz tied a Nebraska Amateur record, firing a 7-under 64 to match the lowest round ever shot in the event. He moved from 11-over, one shot inside the cut line after Tuesday, to 4-over and a tie for eighth place Wednesday.

Vontz had seven birdies and an eagle in his round, on a day when seven players in the field broke par.

Current Husker golfers Tom Westenberger (1-over) and Caleb Badura (3-over) are also in the top 10, as is Doane golfer Conor Schubring (even). Former Husker Ryan Nietfeldt is tied with Vontz at 4-over after a third-round 68.

