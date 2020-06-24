Sajevic, Rogers bounced from championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Fremont golfers at the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championships saw their tournament runs end Wednesday at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.

Andy Sajevic reached the round of 16 before falling 3 and 2 to Glenn Bills.

Bills went two up within the first two holes and never relinquished the lead. Sajevic grabbed a stroke back on the third hole with a birdie, but never managed to tie the match back up.

Bills pulled away on the backside, going four up by hole 11. Sajevic cut the deficit to three on the 14th hole, but was unable to comeback any further.

The FHS alum started the day with a 5 and 4 win over Patrick Clare. Sajevic fell behind on the second hole, but rattled off wins on No. 4, No. 5 and No. 7 to stake out a two hole lead.

The duo traded holes to start the backside before Sajevic put the match away by taking three-straight holes.

Midland sophomore Ryan Rogers was bounced in the opening round, falling on the 19th hole in a tiebreaker.

Rogers and Chris Kelly matched each other on the front side with each winning three holes. Rogers went two up with wins on No. 11 and No. 13 only for Clare to win 15 and 16 to draw even.