Spellerberg wins Fremont Golf Club Men's Championship in playoff

FREMONT—The Fremont Golf Club Men’s championship needed a 28th hole to decide its winner on Sunday with John Spellerberg prevailing as a first-time winner.
“It’s really an honor because I grew up here in Fremont and have been playing at the Golf Club for basically my entire life and to win it means a lot, especially birdieing the last one to get in the playoff and then getting one to fall on the playoff hole,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg forced the playoff hole by draining a 15-foot putt for birdie on the 27th hole to finish at +4, 110.
“I knew that I had to make it or I wouldn’t continue,” Spellerberg said. “I knew in the back of my mind, I was like ‘John, this either goes in or that’s it.’ It felt really good to drain it.”
Renen Sahr had a birdie putt left once Spellerberg finished out, but parred the hole, setting up the playoff hole.
“After my first nine and kind of coming back, I was just thankful to be in the playoff and be in a position to actually win,” Spellerberg said.
The front nine wasn’t kind to the Fremont Bergan alum, carding five boogies for a +5, 40.
“I was struggling pretty good on the front nine,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg turned his round around on the eighth green, sinking a 40-foot putt from just off the green to salvage par.
“That was a point in the round where I was like I better start doing something,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg shot even par after the opening nine, trading birdies on No. 10 and 14 with boogies on No. 16 and 18 to move within a stroke of the leader Sahr at the end of 18 holes.
“I knew patience was going to be huge because 27 holes is a long day,” Spellerberg said. “It was hot, windy. I knew even if I made a bogey on a couple holes it wouldn’t bother me too much because of the length of the day.”
Sahr and Spellerberg matched each other for the majority of the final nine holes with each carding a birdie and a boogie until Spellerberg notched his birdie the 27th hole to force the playoff.
Spellerberg finished off the round with another birdie, which Sahr was unable to match, leaving Spellerberg as the champion.
Garret Giesselmann rounded out the top three at +5, 111.
Lyle Boggs won the Gross championship with a +20, 126. Larry Kreikemeier took runner-up at +21 and Stacy Auman and James Hartkorn tied for third with a +22.
We have a playoff!! John Spellerberg makes a clutch birdie putt as Renen Sahr just misses his birdie putt! #mensclubchampionship pic.twitter.com/MVrZY47dbx— FGC Golf Shop (@FGCGolfShop) June 6, 2020
