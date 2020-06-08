Spellerberg wins Fremont Golf Club Men's Championship in playoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FREMONT—The Fremont Golf Club Men’s championship needed a 28th hole to decide its winner on Sunday with John Spellerberg prevailing as a first-time winner.

“It’s really an honor because I grew up here in Fremont and have been playing at the Golf Club for basically my entire life and to win it means a lot, especially birdieing the last one to get in the playoff and then getting one to fall on the playoff hole,” Spellerberg said.

Spellerberg forced the playoff hole by draining a 15-foot putt for birdie on the 27th hole to finish at +4, 110.

“I knew that I had to make it or I wouldn’t continue,” Spellerberg said. “I knew in the back of my mind, I was like ‘John, this either goes in or that’s it.’ It felt really good to drain it.”

Renen Sahr had a birdie putt left once Spellerberg finished out, but parred the hole, setting up the playoff hole.

“After my first nine and kind of coming back, I was just thankful to be in the playoff and be in a position to actually win,” Spellerberg said.

The front nine wasn’t kind to the Fremont Bergan alum, carding five boogies for a +5, 40.

“I was struggling pretty good on the front nine,” Spellerberg said.