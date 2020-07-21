GPAC moving forward with fall sports

There will be some college athletics in Nebraska this fall.
While other conferences around the nation have bowed out of taking part of the 2020 fall seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which Midland is a part of, announced Tuesday its intention to play a fall season.
"Today's statement shows our intentions to move forward as a league and have intercollegiate athletics this fall," said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. "The GPAC will continue to closely monitor the ever changing landscape of COVID-19 as it relates to athletics at our member campuses this upcoming fall."
The conference's Council of Presidents said in a press release it intends for the league to play its conference slate and also encourages the NAIA to permit conferences to allow fall competitions.
The NAIA released its guidelines and recommendations on July 3, which allow for the fall seasons to be played.
"The health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities in the GPAC is our top priority.," the GPAC press release states. "The GPAC is taking all necessary actions to help our campuses and communities address this public health crisis. We remain committed to providing a positive and safe experience for our GPAC student-athletes.
The GPAC will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in GPAC athletics."
The GPAC Return to Play Task Force has been working to create policy and best practices for screening and monitoring the virus for our member schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Task Force is comprised of individuals from member institutions of the league, and reports to the GPAC Council of Presidents. The press release states that 'information will be forthcoming from the task force in early August."
The NAIA has set out Saturday, Aug. 15 as the first day of practices with Saturday, Sept. 5, being the first day of games for all fall sports except football, which is set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12.
The move mirrors the Heart of America Conference, which announced Monday its intention to play in the fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!