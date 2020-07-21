GPAC moving forward with fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be some college athletics in Nebraska this fall.

While other conferences around the nation have bowed out of taking part of the 2020 fall seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which Midland is a part of, announced Tuesday its intention to play a fall season.

"Today's statement shows our intentions to move forward as a league and have intercollegiate athletics this fall," said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. "The GPAC will continue to closely monitor the ever changing landscape of COVID-19 as it relates to athletics at our member campuses this upcoming fall."

The conference's Council of Presidents said in a press release it intends for the league to play its conference slate and also encourages the NAIA to permit conferences to allow fall competitions.

The NAIA released its guidelines and recommendations on July 3, which allow for the fall seasons to be played.