4x400m championship seals Fremont girls runner-up title

OMAHA - The Fremont girls made their own luck in the final race of the Class A state tournament to come away with the team runner-up finish.

The Tigers 4x400m relay team of Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon and Tania Gleason blazed a 3:59.39 to win the event title.

“I had no idea we were going to do that,” Dillon said. “We all had a good week and just said to each other that we were going to give each other everything we have and if that meant fifth place, eighth place, whatever we were going to love each other no matter what. That was the best ending I could have ever asked for.”

The Tigers just beat out Millard West for the event win, as Gleason’s lean at the finish line resulted in her finishing .04 seconds ahead of the Wildcats’ anchor leg.

"We made a decision to change up the order a little bit to try and do some things strategy-wise and it ended up paying off," said Fremont coach TJ Roffers.

The 10 points out of the relay, coupled with Omaha Westside’s sixth place in the relay allowed the Tigers to leapfrog the Warriors in the team standings for second and take home a trophy from Omaha for a second-straight season.

Fremont finished with 68.5 team points to Westside’s 67. Lincoln Southwest won the team title with 89.66 points.

“This group has seniors has worked really, really hard to have the success that they’ve had and for us to be able to put it together one more time for them was really special,” Roffers said.

Dillon accounted for 14 in her individual races, taking third in the 800m and runner-up in the 400m.

The senior ran a 2:18.21 to claim the bronze. Taylor McCabe joined her on the medal stand with a sixth place finish, logging a 2:19.66.

In the 400m, Millard West’s Sadie Millard denied Dillon’s quest for the 400m time with Dillon running a 57.77 while Millard logged a 56.80.

“I was pretty heartbroken after that, but I knew that I had some pretty heavy legs and Sadie didn’t,” Dillon said.

Gleason nabbed two individual medals as well, finishing fourth in both the 100m in 12.33 and the 200m in 25.26.

Elli Dahl wrapped up her career with Fremont with a third medal in the 1600m, finishing third with a time of 5:03.72.

"They are going to be one of if not the most decorated classes of Fremont High School with all the accomplishments, state records, school records, you name it," Roffers said. "They put it on the line for us for three years and that's one thing that makes them so special."

The girls 4x100m crew of Ella Cooper, Glause, Emmalee Sheppard and Gleason combined for a 49.86 to take seventh.

Fremont had a pair of throwers in the shot put, with Mackenzie Kinning placing 13th with a best throw of 36’8 ¾”. Mia Knigge took 17th with a throw of 35’ 11 ¾”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0