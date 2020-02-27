A-7 District final is sure to entertain

Tonight’s District A-7 championship game between Lincoln Southwest and Fremont High has most all the ingredients for an outcome similar to the last time the two teams met.

The Silver Hawks won that game on Jan. 16 in Fremont when Kate Dilsaver drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Southwest missed a shot on the final possession, but regained the rebound and flipped the ball out to Dilsaver in the corner for the game-winner.

Fremont looked poised to run away with the win after building a 26-14 lead in the first half but LSW ratcheted up its defense and limited the high-powered Fremont offense to just 14 points in the second half.

Dilsaver finished with a game-high 17 points, and Katie Carpenter and Taryn Ling both added six points to lead the Silver Hawks in the win.

Sydney Golladay and Sarah Shepard both netted 11 points to lead the Tigers in that game.

The only ingredient missing from tonight’s game that was missing in the first matchup is the scoring from Taylor McCabe, who was held scoreless.