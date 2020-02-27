A-7 District final is sure to entertain

Tonight’s District A-7 championship game between Lincoln Southwest and Fremont High has most all the ingredients for an outcome similar to the last time the two teams met.
The Silver Hawks won that game on Jan. 16 in Fremont when Kate Dilsaver drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Southwest missed a shot on the final possession, but regained the rebound and flipped the ball out to Dilsaver in the corner for the game-winner.
Fremont looked poised to run away with the win after building a 26-14 lead in the first half but LSW ratcheted up its defense and limited the high-powered Fremont offense to just 14 points in the second half.
Dilsaver finished with a game-high 17 points, and Katie Carpenter and Taryn Ling both added six points to lead the Silver Hawks in the win.
Sydney Golladay and Sarah Shepard both netted 11 points to lead the Tigers in that game.
The only ingredient missing from tonight’s game that was missing in the first matchup is the scoring from Taylor McCabe, who was held scoreless.
It will be a tough task for LSW to hold McCabe scoreless for a second time. She averages just under 21 points per game this season (the Jan. 16 game included). In Tuesday night’s win over Lincoln North Star, the sophomore had no trouble finding the basket as she surpassed 1,000 career points with a team-high 18 points. Six of those points came on two 3-pointers which upped her total to 101 3s this season.
Golladay and junior Charli Earth also average double figures scoring per game this season. Golladay averages 11.2 points per game and Earth 10 ppg. Sophomore Macy Bryant, who is coming off a double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds) against North Star, averages nearly nine points and nine rebounds per game.
Tip-off between the No. 7 Tigers (19-7) and No. 5 Silver Hawks (18-7) is set for 6:30 p.m. at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The game is one of seven district championship games to be played on Thursday in Class A. Here’s a look at the matchups:
A-1: No. 9 Lincoln Northeast (15-9) at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (22-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Pius X girls won the regular-season meeting 56-29 on Jan. 11, but the Rockets are a much better team now. Northeast has won 10 of 11. McKenna Minter is having another great year with the Rockets, who will need to find a way to contain 6-foot-3 center Alexis Markowski. The junior averages 21.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
A-2: Omaha Northwest (16-9) at No. 1 Millard South (25-1), 7 p.m.: Seniors Jayme Horan (Creighton recruit) and Maddie Krull (South Dakota) have led the way, but Millard South also is getting a boost from multiple freshmen, including Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon. Sophomore Megan Belt also is back from injury. Omaha Northwest’s Ale’jah Douglas (25.4 points per game) is the leading scorer in Class A.
A-3: No. 10 Millard North (17-7) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (24-5), 7 p.m.: Westside is playing great basketball right now. The Warriors have won 10 off 11 games, the only setback in that stretch being an overtime loss to top-ranked Millard South. Ella Wedergren has excelled at point guard this season, and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is averaging a double-double. Senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North’s all-time leading scorer, is having her best season (19.4 points per game). Westside won the regular-season meeting 41-29.
A-4: No. 8 Lincoln High (17-6) at No. 4 Lincoln East (21-3), 7 p.m.: It’s a matchup of contrasting styles. Lincoln High has four players at 6-foot or taller in its rotation, including Nyayongah Gony (6-3) and Nyayien Koang (6-3). Lincoln East’s tallest player is 5-11. But the Spartans make up for their lack of size with depth, athleticism, fast tempo and full-court pressure defense. That played a big part in East’s 57-44 win against the Links in the regular season.
A-5: Millard West (14-8) at North Platte (18-4), 6 p.m.: You’ll be hard-pressed to find a player in Class A playing better than senior Honnah Leo right now. The Millard West senior guard is averaging 25 points over her past seven games. North Platte, which played a Class B-heavy schedule, rolled past Omaha Central 64-46 on Tuesday. Junior Gracie Haneborg leads the Bulldogs, averaging 17.7 points per game.
A-6: Papillion-La Vista South (12-11) at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (19-5), 6 p.m.: The Monarchs have one of the state’s top duos in seniors Olivia Boudreau (15.3 points per game) and Lindsey Ingwerson (16.1). Ingwerson, a 6-foot post player, will be a challenge inside for the smaller Titans. Senior Emily Richards averages nearly 15 points per game for South. Papio won the regular-season meeting 61-43.
Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.