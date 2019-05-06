The date for the A-2 district track meet in Norfolk has been changed.
The meet, involving Fremont High School, was originally scheduled for Wednesday. It has been moved to Friday due to expected rainy weather.
The meet will begin at 1 p.m.
The meet will begin at 1 p.m.
