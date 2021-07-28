'A dugout full of fighters' - First State Bank Seniors rally once again to claim National Division title

LINCOLN – Facing a deficit for the fourth time in five games in the National Division tournament, the First State Bank Post 20 seniors once again managed to pull victory from the jaws of defeat.
“Those kids don’t want to give up, and they keep on fighting for each other,” First State Bank Post 20 coach Jeff Hayden said. “When you have a dugout full of fighters, that’s something that always gives you an advantage.”
Cal Janke delivered the championship winning hit with a three-run triple as part of a five-run fifth inning, completing First State Bank’s comeback effort for a 7-3 win over Arbor Bank (Omaha Skutt) Wednesday night at Den Hartog Field.
It was the player-led leadership in the First State Bank dugout that Hayden credits to overcoming a tumultuous start to the title clash.
“We have guys all up and down our dugout, guys that are everyday starters, part-time starters, every single guy shows good leadership in our dugout,” Hayden said.
It took just 14 pitches for First State Bank to transform a 3-2 deficit into the 7-3 final tally.
Conner Richmond snuck the first pitch he saw under the glove of the Skutt third baseman for a lead off single. Richmond was the lone Post 20 player to record multiple hits in the win.
Dawson Glause sent a bunt down the first base line on the second pitch he saw for a single.
Jax Sorensen followed suit, setting a bunt down on the third base line for the third infield single of the frame.
Carter Sintek worked a five pitch walk to knot the game up at 3-3, putting Janke in position to change the course of the evening.
“I was confident in myself that I could get the job done,” Janke said.
The senior-to-be drove a 2-1 fastball to the left centerfield fence, clearing the bases for a stand-up triple.
“I was in a good count to hit in and he gave me a pitch about belt high,” Janke said.
Janke scored on the next pitch – a wild pitch – to cement FSB’s lead.
With the lead in hand, First State Bank summoned Brady Benson from the bullpen to get the six out save.
“He’s been our guy that we give the ball to and he has consistently gone out and gotten the job done,” Hayden said.
Benson put up two shutout frames, striking out three and inducing a ground ball to third base for the final out and prompting a dogpile at the mound.
Two walks issued by starter Landon Mueller, a pair of errors by the First State Bank defense and a single combined to give Skutt a 3-0 lead in the opening half inning.
It was a familiar position for FSB as they’ve had to comeback in each of their previous three wins coming into Wednesday night.
“That’s the thing about baseball, you’ve got to keep on making plays and you are never out of games until your last out,” Hayden said.
Post 20 started chipping away immediately, with a groundout by Janke plating Dawson Glause, who reached with a lead-off hit by pitch in the home half of the first.
First State Bank got another run back in the third as a botched double play by Skutt turned a ground ball off the bat of Carter Sintek into a run.
Meanwhile, Mueller settled in on the mound, putting up four-straight shutout frames to keep First State Bank within striking distance.
“He struggled a little bit with his command and control and had to kind of grit and grind that out,” Hayden said.
Mueller allowed just four hits while striking out six and walking three on a 100 pitches to get through the five frames.
This is First State Bank’s second straight American Legion Division title, winning the American League title in 2019 on their way to a state title.
With an American Legion slate lost to COVID-19 sandwiched in between tournament runs, only a handful of this year’s crop of champions were a part of the run two summers ago.
“This team is completely brand new in essence except for a couple of guys,” Hayden said. “It’s nice to see the consistency within the program and have guys that can consistently compete with the best of the state.
Also too, the younger players in Fremont see this and hear about this and they know its possible because these guys have shown they can do it.”
The Class A Divisional will pit First State Bank against the winner of the American Division tournament, either Gretna in a rematch of the A6 district championship series or Creighton Prep.
The result of the other tournament championship game was unavailable at time of publication.