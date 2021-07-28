'A dugout full of fighters' - First State Bank Seniors rally once again to claim National Division title

It was a familiar position for FSB as they’ve had to comeback in each of their previous three wins coming into Wednesday night.

“That’s the thing about baseball, you’ve got to keep on making plays and you are never out of games until your last out,” Hayden said.

Post 20 started chipping away immediately, with a groundout by Janke plating Dawson Glause, who reached with a lead-off hit by pitch in the home half of the first.

First State Bank got another run back in the third as a botched double play by Skutt turned a ground ball off the bat of Carter Sintek into a run.

Meanwhile, Mueller settled in on the mound, putting up four-straight shutout frames to keep First State Bank within striking distance.

“He struggled a little bit with his command and control and had to kind of grit and grind that out,” Hayden said.

Mueller allowed just four hits while striking out six and walking three on a 100 pitches to get through the five frames.

This is First State Bank’s second straight American Legion Division title, winning the American League title in 2019 on their way to a state title.