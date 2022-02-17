A look at the opening day of state wrestling

The wrestling world will descend on Omaha for three days of state wrestling beginning Thursday morning for the boys and Friday for the girls.

Fremont and surrounding area will be well represented at the final tournament of the year with 25 wrestlers competing to take home a state title.

Class A ScheduleThursday: First round and quarterfinals, 4 p.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 12:30 p.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers 33: Returning state medalists.

8: Returning state champions.

4: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Class C ScheduleThursday: First round and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 9:30 a.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers47: Returning state medalists.

7: Returning state champions.

5: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Girls ScheduleFriday: first round and quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation matches, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following semifinals; finals, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers176: Wrestlers in the girls state field.

5: Returning state NSWCA champions.

5: Unbeaten wrestlers.

Here are all the opening round match-ups for the area wrestlers.

Fremont, Class A, 8 wrestlersQuinlan Johnson (113, 10-20) will face Jacob Campbell of Papillion-LaVista (37-12)

Derrick Alfaro (126, 17-23) will face Ein Obermiller of Grand Island (29-7)

Felix Bernal (138, 17-26) will face Caleb Durr of Lincoln Southeast (38-9)

Kevin Perez (145, 18-25) will face Ryan Fox of North Platte (38-7)

Michael Dalton (170, 16-23) will face Justyce Hostetler of Grand Island (31-13)

Benny Alfaro (195, 33-8) will face Noah Ference of Gretna (5-13)

Dakota Coon (220, 5-12) will face Cole D Haberman of Omaha Westside (41-2)

Titus Richardson (285, 31-7) will face Braxton Peters of Lincoln Southwest (17-18)

Bergan, Class C, 3 wrestlers Cal Janke (160, 41-4) will face Riley Arner of Fairbury (26-24)

Koa McIntyre (195, 20-2) will face Jackson Nordhues of Syracuse (28-14)

Clay Hedges (220, 32-10) will face Anders Webber of Superior (29-5)

Logan View, Class C, 7 wrestlersJacob McGee (113, 33-6) will face Keaton Kloke of David City (19-11)

Kaden Gregory (132, 40-13) will face Braeden Kleinschmit of Hartington Cedar Catholic (38-10)

Chance Foust (138, 41-17) will face Ty Rainforth of O’Neill (41-2)

Baylor Kaup (152, 31-16) will face Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek (43-8)

Braydon Wobken (170, 38-19) will face Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann (43-4)

Dylan Silva (182, 42-9) will face Tre Daro of David City (37-2)

Logan Booth (220, 45-3) will face Brody Fischer of Red Cloud/Blue Hill (22-18)

Arlington, Class C, 1 wrestlerTrey Hill (113, 31-13) will face Cooper Rea of Milford (30-15)

North Bend Central, Class C, 3 wrestlersEthan Norton (120, 18-13) will face Jakob Kaven of Aquinas (41-4)

Jake Hunke (152, 28-21) will face Jack Chapman of Milford (39-7)

Ian Virka (182. 31-13) will face Thomas Vance of Milford (34-12)

Fremont Girls, 3 wrestlersEny Bravo-Torcios (185, 21-12) will face Lila Bloomer of South Loup (20-2)

EJ Moackler (235, 13-5) receives a bye to the second round

Julissa Guerrero-Pena (235, 13-14) will face Quinlyn Kennel of Norfolk Catholic (15-6)

