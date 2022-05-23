 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Addy Sweeney brings home Cedar Bluffs' first state track medal in five years

Cedar Bluffs

Addy Sweeney is the first Cedar Bluffs track athlete to bring home a medal from Omaha in the last five years. 

And she's bringing home a pair. 

Sweeney finished eighth in both the 300m hurdles and the long jump to reach the podium. 

She ran the fourth fastest qualifying time in the 300m hurdles, clocking in at 48.08 Friday. 

Sweeney just missed making the finals in the 100m hurdles, running a 16.59 in the prelims to finish 10th. 

Both times were a personal best. 

Saturday, she settled for a 53.16 in the 300m. 

She started her two-days at Burke High School with a jump of 16'1 3/4" in the long jump on her final jump in the prelims.

