After nearly two decades at the helm of the Fremont Tigers boys basketball program, Mark Williams will no longer patrol the sidelines of Al Bahe Gymnasium when the Tigers hit the court next season after accepting a new position within the Fremont Public Schools system on Tuesday.
“It’s been an unbelievable experience and I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity,” Williams told the Tribune of his time as head coach of the Tigers basketball squad. “My dream job was to be the coach here at Fremont High School and I left probably the best team that Blair had in forty years, because when this opportunity came I was going to jump at it.”
While Williams will no longer be on the sidelines, he will continue to serve students at Fremont High in his new position as Career Technical Education Coordinator at FPS beginning next fall.
“My whole professional life—or at least most of it—I’ve tried to help Fremont kids and help young boys become young men,” he said. “Now I’ve got a chance to maybe help them in their professional life on a different scale.”
While Williams spent 17 years as the head ball coach for the Tigers, his relationship with the community and school was forged long before he decided to come back home to coach at his alma mater all those many years ago.
He was one of several notable players, and future coaches, on Fremont High’s 1984-1985 basketball team which was the last team to advance past the first round of the state tournament prior to the Williams’ led team which reached the state finals in 2016.
That team’s tournament run past Norfolk and Creighton Prep to the state championship game against Omaha South is one of many fond memories Williams shared of his time at Fremont High.
“There’s one thing that always stands out in my mind,” he said of a moment following the Tigers victory over Creighton Prep in the semifinals.
“We are in the locker room and we can hear our student body in the concourse area just losing their minds,” he said. “It was an absolute sense of euphoria that I can’t even describe.
“Walking out there and seeing this massive crowd and how celebratory they were and just relishing that moment—it was a special run.”
That memory is also bolstered by the fact that the 2016 team was led by his son Ryan Williams who followed in his father’s footsteps by attending Midland where he currently plays basketball.
Along with citing a too-long to list name of players he coached, and coaches he worked with and for, Williams said getting to coach his sons was something he will always treasure above all else.
“First and foremost having the opportunity to coach my sons—that was pretty special,” he said.
Whether it was getting the opportunity to coach his sons, or the hundreds of other young men who fell under his tutelage—those relationships are what Williams says he will remember most.
“I always wanted to win more, but it’s the relationships,” he said.
Williams provided a recent example of that, pointing to two text messages he received from former players over the past weekend.
“I got one from a current player just saying he’s watching the NCAA tournament and asking me, coach what do you think? How’s your bracket?,” he said. “And in the same breath I have a player that I coached almost a decade ago sending me a picture of his first child—-it really puts things into perspective.”
Williams also thanked the many administrators he worked under at Fremont High for their years of support, as well as his two longtime assistant coaches Todd Niehaus and Sean Murphy for their loyalty and friendship.
“When you think about what you want from an assistant coach those two guys were it,” he said. “What’s even better is they are still my dear friends.”
He also thanked the community for its support through every up-and-down over 17 years.
“I’ve seen how many really great kids and really great families there are at Fremont High School and I was very blessed to have a lot of family support and a lot of community support,” he said. “I know everybody wants to win and I did too, but I hope we tried to do it right and tried to play hard—that meant more to me than wat the scoreboard was.”
In a community that, in many ways, is defined by hard work and resolve—Williams says he hopes that shined through in all of his Fremont High teams.
“I try to tell my kids all the time that our community will put up with a lot of things as long as they see Fremont kids working as hard as they can,” he said. “I hope that happened, and I hope people felt that way. I hope that our kids tried to represent our school and community the right way, and for the most part I think we did.”
As Williams continues his career away from the basketball court, he says he will continue to bleed black and gold.
“This is an important place to me and I hope when I’m done I’ve left it better than when I got here,” he said.